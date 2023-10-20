KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A Kenner man was found guilty of sexually abusing two children over seven years ago by a jury that returned the verdict Wednesday, Oct. 19.

According to court documents, Kenner Police Department began investigating Elias Zambrano, 54, in March of 2020 when two victims, ages 13 and 19, reported acts of sexual abuse.

Police said Zambrano was a friend of the victims’ family.

Zambrano was charged with first-degree rape of a juvenile under the age of 13, sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13, and indecent behavior with juveniles under the age of 13.

Jurors found him guilty after deliberating for two hours.

His sentencing date is set for Thursday, Oct. 26.

Zambrano faces life in prison.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.