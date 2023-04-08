MERAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A man is in Louisiana State Police custody, and another is dead after a crash on I-10 in Metairie Saturday (April 8th).
The crash happened west on I-10 near Causeway Boulevard around 12:15 p.m. According to reports, 20-year-old Keion Bardell was driving recklessly on I-10 when he began to change lanes.
Bardell then struck 82-year-old Rodolfo Aldana causing him to run into a wall. Bardell then moved back to the right lane and hit another car, a Toyota Camry, causing Bardell’s car to strike a wall before overturning.
Aldana was taken to a hospital where he later died. Bardell was also taken to a hospital but suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the Camry was not injured.
Bardell has since been arrested for negligent homicide, reckless operation, and driving with no Insurance.
Latest Posts:
- West Monroe restaurant gives back to local community and tornado victims
- Kenner man arrested after reckless driving kills a man and injures another
- Doug Williams honored by family, community 33 years after Shreveport teen’s tragic shooting death
- Rising food costs to impact Easter celebrations
- Mostly cloudy and cooler for Easter Sunday
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.