MERAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A man is in Louisiana State Police custody, and another is dead after a crash on I-10 in Metairie Saturday (April 8th).

The crash happened west on I-10 near Causeway Boulevard around 12:15 p.m. According to reports, 20-year-old Keion Bardell was driving recklessly on I-10 when he began to change lanes.

Bardell then struck 82-year-old Rodolfo Aldana causing him to run into a wall. Bardell then moved back to the right lane and hit another car, a Toyota Camry, causing Bardell’s car to strike a wall before overturning.

Aldana was taken to a hospital where he later died. Bardell was also taken to a hospital but suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Camry was not injured.

Bardell has since been arrested for negligent homicide, reckless operation, and driving with no Insurance.

