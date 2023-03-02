All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A Kenner man has been arrested after three children came forward accusing him of inappropriate touching Tuesday (Feb. 28th).

Early February, Kenner police started investigating 60-year-old Jeffery Wetekamm after three children, between the ages of five and ten years old, told officers that they had been touched by a family friend in their private areas.

Through forensic investigation, KPD says that Wetekamm was identified by all three victims.

According to the victims the incidents happened over the span of 2 years.

Wetekamm was arrested at his home following a search warrant. At the time of the search, officers seized Wetekamm’s cell phone finding incriminating evidence.

Wetekamm has been charged with three counts related to Sexual Battery involving victims under the age of thirteen.

Anyone having any additional information is asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.