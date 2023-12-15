Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A Kenner man was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 12 for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

According to the Kenner Police Department, officers were patrolling the area of 1000 Veterans Boulevard around 10:45 p.m. when they saw a white Honda Civic with flashing red and blue lights trying to conduct a traffic stop on another vehicle.

Officers said they watched the Civic follow behind the car even after it had changed lanes.

The KPD reports the driver was identified as 29-year-old Eldin Pineda-Vasquez and that he had told officers he was an Uber driver and was using the lights to let his customers know which car he was in. However, officers said he later claimed that he was instead driving home and couldn’t explain why he turned the lights on.

(Courtesy: Kenner Police Department)

(Courtesy: Kenner Police Department)

He was charged with impersonating a police officer.

