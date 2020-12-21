Kenner gas station murder suspect booked with Second Degree Murder

KENNER – Today, 29-year-old Eric Rodgers was booked with Second Degree Murder and Armed Robbery.

Rodgers was incarcerated in Memphis as a fugitive from Kenner, after him and his brother allegedly murdered a Kenner gas station clerk in cold blood during a robbery on November 30th.

According to Kenner Detective, during an interview, Rodgers waived his rights and admitted to his involvement in the robbery and homicide of Ab Del Ghader Sylla at the Shell gas station on Williams.

Lamonte Loggins, 29, Rodgers’s brother, remains incarcerated in Memphis Tennessee. Loggins has not waived extradition and is awaiting a hearing date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.