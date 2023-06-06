Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Kansas woman was removed from a flight at the Louis Armstrong International Airport after she allegedly caused a disturbance.

Officials with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO) said the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on May 29.

They said Kamaryn Gibson, 25, of Olathe, Kansas, caused the disturbance after the plane left the gate. The plane returned to the airport so she could be removed.

JPSO officials said when officers tried to remove her from the flight, she kicked two deputies and bit another in the leg.

Gibson was restrained in a wheelchair and brought to the airport’s police office before being taken to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

She was charged with two counts of disturbing the peace, criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer using force or violence and three counts of battery on a police officer.

JPSO officials said she posted a $9,750 bond on May 30.

