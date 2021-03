ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — State Police with the help of their K-9 Officer Jack made a drug arrest over the weekend in St. Martin Parish.

According to police, the drugs discovered during a traffic stop were several pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, liquid THC, MDMA (Ecstacy), and several packets of mushrooms containing Psilocybin.

Police say the driver was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on the appropriate charges.