ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An officer with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office recently executed a traffic stop on Hwy. 70.

The vehicle involved in the traffic stop belonged to 39-year-old Tremaine Kantrell Washington, of Belle Rose, La.

APSO says that Washington was stopped on Tuesday, March 29, because of a traffic violation.

The initial investigation led to a K-9 unit being called to the scene.

“The K-9 signaled a positive alert for the presence of narcotics which led to a search of the vehicle revealing a quantity of suspected marijuana, MDMA (Ecstasy), Alprazolam and Xanax,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Washington was taken into custody and is currently behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

APSO says, “during processing, additional suspected marijuana was found concealed on his person.”

The 39-year-old is facing these charges:

Taking Contraband to/from Penal Institutions (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense (Misd.)

Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA (Felony)

Possession of Xanax (Alprazolam) (Felony)

Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia

Maximum Speed Limit

Bond has yet to be set for Tremaine Kantrell Washington.