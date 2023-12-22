KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A 12-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested in connection to attempted car burglaries and a business burglary in Kenner.

The Kenner Police Department reported the first two attempted car thefts happened near Newport and 42nd streets. The car windows were broken, and the steering columns were damaged.

Additionally, officers were investigating a business burglary in the 3700 block of Florida Avenue. Someone had thrown a rock through a window and stole merchandise. Surveillance video made it possible for officers to identify the suspect.

According to the KPD, the two juveniles were arrested and charged with two counts of attempted vehicle theft and criminal damage. One of them was also charged with simple criminal damage and felony simple burglary.

Officers said more arrests may be made.

