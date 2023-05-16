TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — Detectives say a boy is dead after he was found unresponsive in the middle of a Jefferson Parish street overnight.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto says shortly after midnight Tuesday morning, deputies were called to a residential area in the 900 block of East Monterey Court in Terrytown.

That’s where detectives found the victim, described only as a juvenile male, lying in the middle of the street. The victim’s age was not disclosed in the early reports of the shooting.

We’re told the victim had at least one gunshot wound to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word yet on his identity.

Other details regarding the shooting, including who pulled the trigger, were unavailable. The case remains under investigation by the JPSO.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504)-822-1111 or by clicking here.

