All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, May 6, 2023, a vehicle was reported stolen to the Jonesville Police Department. A BOLO alert was issued for the vehicle and Chief Sam King of the Ferriday Police Department spotted the automobile entering Ferriday, La. approximately 21 minutes after the alert was issued.

According to authorities, King attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle; however, the driver fled and allegedly refused to stop for King. The driver went on to allegedly lead King on a high-speed chase through the residential area along Seventh Street from Kentucky Avenue to Delaware Avenue.

The driver allegedly exited the vehicle on Sixth Street along the bayou and fled on foot. After King chased the suspect, Ferriday Police and deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived in the area to set up a perimeter.

The suspect was discovered hiding in a grassy area near the vehicle. The suspect was identified as a juvenile and detained on several charges relating to vehicle theft and flight from an officer.

We’re extremely thankful God covered us during this incident and no one was injured, not even the suspect. This suspect drove with no regards to human life. Chief Sam King, Ferriday Police Department

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.