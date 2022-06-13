BUNKIE, La. (KLFY) — A 17-year-old escaped from the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ), Acadiana Center for Youth (ACY), custody during transport to Bunkie General Hospital at about 2 p.m. Monday, according to a press release from the OJJ.

The escapee is a 17-year-old male from Caddo Parish. Following his escape, the OJJ immediately made official notifications to law enforcement. As of 3:30 p.m., June 13, he’s still at large.

He was entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) database.

A Command Center has been established at ACY. The Command Center will gather, track, and distribute information to assist in the apprehension of this youth.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement immediately.

Due to the confidential nature of juvenile records, OJJ cannot release information pertaining to youth to the media. OJJ has released full information to law enforcement to aid in apprehension.