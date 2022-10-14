Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

LAPLACE. La (WGNO) — A 15-year-old has been arrested in the case of the death of Yasmine Halum, a 19-year-old woman who was found fatally shot outside her home over the weekend.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, whose name was not released due to his age, was taken into custody on Friday (Oct. 14) in connection to Halum’s death. The teen was booked into the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility and faces a single charge of second-degree murder.

Around 3 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 9), SJSO deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace. When they arrived, Halum was found laying on the ground in the front yard of a home with a gunshot wound to the torso. She was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead soon after arriving.

In a post on St. John’s Facebook page, Sheriff Mike Tregre credited the youth in the community for helping to identify the person responsible.

“We received many tips from the youth in the community that helped our detectives with this case,” Sheriff Tregre said. “We deeply appreciate their cooperation,” said Tregre.

