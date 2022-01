BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies report they have arrested a juvenile in the Jan. 10 homicide of a Breaux Bridge man.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux said the arrest was made Wednesday evening, Jan. 26. The juvenile now faces a charge of second-degree murder.

The body of Cole Horton, 26, of Breaux Bridge, was found in his driveway in the 1000 block of Courville Road on Jan. 10.

Due to the age of the suspect, no further information will be available.