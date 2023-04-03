NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jury selection for three of the four teens accused in the fatal carjacking of Linda Frickey begins Monday (April 3rd).

John Honore, Briniyah Baker and Mar’Quel Curtis have all pled not guilty to second degree murder. The three teenagers will be tried collectively as adults at sentencing.

Lenyra Theophile was deemed incompetent to stand trail due to depression. She will have a mental competency hearing later on May 19th and receive a different trail date.

With the trial being days away, the Frickey family said in a statement, “We are nervous about the outcome of the trial and saddened for all the families involved that this one horrific moment changed our lives forever. We are hoping for justice to be served to the fullest extent of the law.”

