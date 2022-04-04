BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The man accused of murdering Wayde Sims, an LSU basketball star, is now on trial.

The first day of trial happened at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse in downtown Baton Rouge on Monday. For hours, the potential jury members were questioned by the state and the defense. Narrowing down the selection could take a few days.

This all began in September 2018 while outside of a fraternity house. After a fight broke out, Dyteon Simpson allegedly shot Sims in the face with a semi-automatic handgun. A pair of glasses found at the scene with Simpson’s DNA tied him to the alleged shooting. Because of COVID-19, the court process was postponed, but now Simpson is back in court facing a second-degree murder charge. If he is found guilty, he will serve a minimum of life behind bars.

Because this is a high-profile case, the defense has filed a motion for a change of venue. The judge has not made any decisions at this time.

Fay and Wanye Sims, Wayde Sims’ parents, sat together in the courtroom on Monday. Since their only son’s death, they have created the Wayde Sims Foundation to raise money for causes they believe their son would have supported, according to a family friend.