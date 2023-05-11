JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Metairie man has been found guilty after possessing more than 800 images of child pornography.

On Thursday (April 11th), a Jefferson Parish jury found 46-year-old Alvin Adams guilty of one count of pornography involving juveniles under age 13.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation in August 2022, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators found a folder entitled “porn” containing numerous sub-folders of 800 explicit images and videos.

Previously, Adams pleaded guilty in 2004 in St. Bernard Parish to indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Adam’s sentencing hearing is set for May 17th, 2023.

