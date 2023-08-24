LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A man charged in connection with the drunk driving crash that killed three Nicholls State University students was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Joey Clement was facing three counts of vehicular homicide. But the jury found him guilty of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of negligent homicide.

The crash on Highway 20 killed 19-year-old Lily Dufrene, 18-year-old Hali Coss and 18-year-old Michaila Bowling in January 2021.

Opening statements were made in the trial on Monday, Aug. 21, and the jury was told they must believe beyond reasonable doubt that impairment was a contributing factor in the three deaths to return a guilty verdict.

Clement will now face up to 95 years in prison, which includes time for a fourth DWI he pled guilty to last week.

Sentencing for all charges is scheduled for Oct. 11.

