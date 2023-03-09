JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — A Jefferson man has been found guilty of carjacking a 58-year-old woman.

The incident happened Wednesday (March 8th) around 8:00 p.m. in a Domino’s pizza parking lot. Reports show a woman was walking to her car when she noticed 37-year-old Tonny J. Bauer crouching nearby.

She then placed her pizza in the passenger seat and tired to leave when Bauer entered her car and began choking her. Bauer then fled the scene in her car.

About 30 minutes later Causeway police arrested Bauer after he crashed the woman’s car.

Bauer claimed self-defense stating he was at his home near the Dominos when he thought someone was breaking into the house. He left the house and ran to the woman believing she could help him.

Bauer’s sentencing is on March 22nd.

Latest Post:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.