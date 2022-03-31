NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On March 30, 2022, United State Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that a grand jury found a man guilty of the murder of a Loomis Armored Guard, Hector Trochez in 2013.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Curtis Johnson Jr. from New Orleans is charged with Conspiracy to Obstruct and Obstruction of Commerce by Robbery, Murder, and Violations of the Federal Gun Control Act.

Records show that the incident happened on the morning of December 18, 2013, at the intersection of S. Carrollton and S. Claiborne Avenues.

According to reports, Curtis Johnson, George, Ofomata, and Jeremy Esteves robbed a Loomis armored vehicle at the location as it was making a delivery of approximately $265,000 to the Chase Bank.

Documents say, the victim, Hector Trochez prepared to make a delivery when George and Ofomata, both armed, exited the vehicle and ordered Trochez to give up the money.

After the threat, Trochez reportedly fired at the robbers. Ofomata and George fired their weapons in Trochez’s direction.

After that, Johnson reportedly, fired at the Loomis truck to keep the driver inside.

Trochez was fatally struck on the left side of his forehead and suffered a graze wound to his elbow.

One of the robbers ran towards the rear of the Loomis truck and took possession of the money bag before re-entering a Tahoe.

The robbers fled the Chase Bank parking lot.

The New Orleans Police Department recovered Tahoe the suspects fled in and searched it.

During the search, FBI Agents located two screwdrivers on the floorboard and a bandana on the console to test the DNA.

According to the Agents, DNA from one of the screwdrivers was from George, and the DNA recovered from the bandana was confirmed was Curtis Johnson Jr.

Johnson faces a maximum term of life imprisonment and will be sentenced on July 13, 2022.



