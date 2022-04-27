CUT OFF, La. (WGNO) — On April 27, the Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced a man was convicted of 2nd Degree Cruelty to Juveniles.

According to reports, a 30-year-old man was arrested in February of 2020 following an investigation into a 4- month-old child in his care needing treatment for serious bodily injuries.

30-year-old Angel Galvan-Paz faces up to 40 years with the Department of Corrections.

Investigators learned Galvan-Paz and his girlfriend lied to law enforcement, state investigators, and medical personnel regarding the injuries to the child victim, giving multiple inconsistent accounts of how the injuries happened.

At the trial, Galvan-Paz testified in his own defense. The jury rejected his testimony and found him guilty of intentionally causing a skull fracture, broken arm, and grade III liver laceration to the four-month-old.

The baby was treated at a local hospital according to reports.

Dr. Paige Culotta, an expert in diagnosing child abuse determined that the multiple injuries across multiple planes of the child’s body were caused by child abuse.

“Obtaining justice in this case would not have been possible without the thorough investigation by law enforcement, and the dedication and expertise of Dr. Paige Culotta,” said ADA Chatagnier. “Our children are fortunate to have medical professionals like Dr. Culotta and the staff at Audrey Hepburn Care Center to care for them in these horrific situations.”

The Honorable Larose ordered that Galvan-Paz remains in custody pending his May 5th, 2022 sentencing date.