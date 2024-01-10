GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish residents are being warned of a jury duty scam that’s circulating in the area.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, officials with the Jefferson Parish Clerk of Court warned of scam calls being reported by residents.

It was reported that the calls are coming from law enforcement or court numbers, with actual law officers and court personnel names being used.

The scammers are claiming the people they called have missed jury duty or a court date and must immediately pay an amount to avoid being arrested.

They demand payment be made via prepaid credit cards, gift cards, wire transfers or through bank accounts.

Court officials said they will never call or text asking for this type of payment.

Residents who have questions about jury duty, court dates or any cost or fine amounts can call the JPCC at (504)-364-2900.

