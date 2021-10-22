Junior high student arrested for threatening to “shoot up” Mandeville school on Snapchat

The logo of mobile app “Snapchat” is displayed on a tablet on January 2, 2014 in Paris. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — A Lacombe-area teenager was arrested after threatening to “shoot up” his school.

On Friday, October 22, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies had responded to Monteleone Junior High in Mandeville that morning. Officials had received word of threats made via Snapchat that a student had planned on shooting up the school.

STPSO reports the school resource officer, alongside school officials, were able to quickly identify the 13-year-old boy who made the threats. He did not show up to school that day.

The student was arrested and booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on one count of terrorizing.

In a statement, Sheriff Randy Smith commented on the arrest, saying:

“We have made it very clear that law enforcement and the school system will take threats like this seriously. We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats at our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them. Parents, I urge you, to please speak with your children about the seriousness of actions such as these.”