Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Four teenagers accused of the New Orleans carjacking last year that led to the dismemberment and death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey appeared in court again on Monday for a pre-trial hearing.

The four suspects, John Honore (17), Briniyah Baker (16), Lenyra Theophile (15), and Mar’Qel Curtis (15) all met before a judge requesting the teens be tried individually rather than in a group. That motion was denied.

Family members tell WGNO another motion was also filed to move the indictments to juvenile court rather than trying the teens as adults as announced back in April. Again, that motion was shut down.

The four were arrested in late March, just one day after they reportedly robbed Frickey, 73, of her car which led to her being dragged for several blocks until her arm was severed, ultimately killing her. A large public effort to arrest the four suspects intensified after NOPD released video footage of the gruesome Mid-City incident.

All four have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

