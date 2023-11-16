Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans magistrate judge granted one of the motions from Joseph Washington’s defense team on Thursday, Nov. 16, allowing his lawyers to seek out items they believe may be usable as evidence to help his case.

Washington is accused of killing his three children in October by setting the family’s home on fire.

While the defense believes the items may have evidentiary value, New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams objected to the motion, saying that his office does not have the items in question.

Williams also said that, while the judge in the case allowed the defense to file the motion, he believes it was unnecessary and does not see it changing anything related to the case.

Washington remains in jail without bond, charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and one count of aggravated arson.

Another hearing in his case is expected on Monday, Nov. 20.

