NEW ORELANS (WGNO) — A judge has thrown out the case against juveniles Kendall Myles and Kayla Smith for the alleged carjacking and shooting of Scott Toups after DA Jason Williams missed the indictment filing deadline.

The proposed indictment was not filed within the 30-day window required by the Louisiana’s Children Code which means that Myles and Smith will not be charged as adults.

The alleged incident happened Back in July of 2022 after Myles escaped from Bridge City Center for Youth. Myles is accused of robbing, shooting and carjacking Toups during his escape in Uptown. This incident left Toups hospitalized in critical condition for months.

Toups wife Staci was an outspoken advocate at the time of the incident and met with DA Williams personally requesting that Myles be tried as an adult stating, ““These aren’t little kids that were dared to steal a candy bar from Walmart. These are carjackers, they’re armed robbers. They’ve done heinous crimes. Their age doesn’t make a difference.””

Williams indictment included charging Myles with attempted second degree murder, criminal conspiracy to armed robbery, discharging a firearm during a violent crime, aggravated flight from an officer and armed robbery with a firearm. Smith charges would have included conspiracy to armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm.

DA Williams has filed an appeal against the motion, which will be heard on April 3rd.

