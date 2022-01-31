NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Criminal District Court Judge Camille Buras denied the man accused of killing former New Orleans Saints player, Will Smith.

Judge Buras said the trial must be in New Orleans.

Court denies venue change in Cardell Hayes trial

District Attorney Jason Williams asked for a “change in venue” due to pre-trial publicity.

This is Hayes’ second trial.

He was convicted in the first trial and received a 15-year sentence for the attempted manslaughter charge and a 25-year sentence for manslaughter.

However, the Supreme Court ruling invalidated any verdict that was not unanimous.