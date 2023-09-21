Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former New Orleans Priest Lawrence Hecker who was indicted on child rape charges request for a lower bond was denied on Thursday, Sept. 21.
In court Hecker’s lawyer argued that the 92-year-old is not a flight risk so an $800,000 bond is exorbitant.
Hecker pleaded not guilty to rape, kidnapping, and theft charges stemming from abuse of allegation from the 70s on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
The claims against 91-year-old Hecker follows a 1999 document with what is believed to be Hecker’s confession of sexually molesting and harming several teenagers between 1966 and 1972.
Hecker’s case joins a long list of clergy sexual abuse lawsuits across Louisiana.
Hecker’s next bond hearing in on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
