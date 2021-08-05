JPSPO arrests Kenner woman accused of killing her newborn

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports the arrest of Lana Cristina, 28, of Kenner, on charges of Second Degree Murder.

On June 10, 2021, around 3:40 a.m., Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a medical incident at a hotel in the 1100 block of Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey.

Lana Cristina made the call after finding her 4-day old baby not breathing.

The baby was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police investigated the incident and took an autopsy and toxicology.

According to investigators, the toxicology reports were recently returned that led to the determination that the victim’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity.

Cristina admitted during an interview that she used narcotics prior to breastfeeding the child.

A warrant was obtained for Cristina’s arrest and she was subsequently booked late yesterday at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.