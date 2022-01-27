METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — An early morning shooting in Metairie left one woman dead on Thursday.

Around 5:00 a.m. the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 300 block of East Gatehouse Drive. According to reports, multiple people had called the police after hearing gunshots.

While deputies were en route to the location, which was later revealed to be the Gatehouse Apartments, more 911 calls reported that a female victim had been shot.

When they arrived, they found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The JPSO has not determined a suspect or motive in the incident. Police continue to investigate the murder.

Anyone with any information on the woman’s death is urged to contact the JPSO at 504-364-5300 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.