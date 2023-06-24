HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO) is investigating a shooting that left a man and a woman dead in Harvey on Saturday, June 24.

JPSO Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said deputies responded to a report of gunfire around 12:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of Apache Drive where they found an unresponsive woman and a wounded man inside a home.

Deputies said both suffered injuries from at least one gunshot wound. The woman died at the scene and the man was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Lopinto said JPSO investigators believe that the man shot the woman before shooting himself.

JPSO did not release any additional information.

