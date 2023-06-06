JEFFERSON PARISH (WGNO) — A suspect was fatally shot by a Jefferson Parish deputy at an apartment complex in Metairie on Tuesday, June 6.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said the incident happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Esplanade Avenue, which is near Causeway Boulevard.

He said deputies were investigating a vehicle at the complex that was associated with a shooting in New Orleans.

Lopinto said the driver got in the vehicle and deputies attempted to block it in. The driver allegedly put the car in motion and moved it between the vehicle blocking it in and a fence.

Lopinto said a deputy approached and fired several shots at the driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was wanted in connection to a shooting in New Orleans, according to Lopinto.

He said the two deputies involved in the incident were wearing body cameras.

