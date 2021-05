HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish deputies are investigating a shooting in Harvey that led to a car chase.

The deputies say they identified the vehicle as matching one involved in the shooting and began pursuit.

The chase ended in New Orleans near the parish line at Behrman Hwy and Anson.

One person was apprehended, reports say.

The suspect has yet to be identified.

WGNO crews are on the seen.

Stay tuned for more information.