TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting involving a Jefferson Parish Deputy in Terrytown Saturday (Feb. 25).

According to JPSO, deputies responded to a report of a man in need of assistance, claiming someone was trying to kill him in 700 block of Behrman Highway around 4:00 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found the man with two flat tires and began to assistant him.

The man then went into a gas station nearby and allegedly caused disturbances inside.

At some point, deputies were made aware the suspect had a gun. That’s when they say a “prolonged fight” occurred and the suspect pointed the weapon at deputies.

The suspect then allegedly ran to the restroom in the gas station and hid out. On several occassions, the suspect came out and pointed the gun at deputies. It was then that JPSO reports the man fired a shot.

Deputies returned fire, hitting and killing the man.

He died on the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet pending notification of next of kin.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is the third deputy involved shooting of the year in Jefferson Parish, but is the first fatal.

Watch Full Press Conference