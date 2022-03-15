METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal shooting in Metairie, La., on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a JPSO, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto’s deputies began a homicide investigation after the shooting occurred around 4:14 p.m. at a residence in the 7000 block of Schouest Drive.
Upon their arrival, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim succumbed to his wounds after being transported to a hospital for treatment.
There is no additional information available for release at this time.