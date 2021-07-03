JPSO: Shooting in Harvey leaves a man dead and a woman shot in the face

HARVEY, La. (WGNO)— The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night.

Around 1:20 a.m officers were called to the 1000 block of Manhattan Blvd in reference to a woman being shot.

Police arrived and found two victims.

Both a man and woman were in the parking lot of an apartment complex with gunshot wounds.

The woman had been shot in the face and she was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The man was also shot.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

WGNO will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.