All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man in connection with a fire that took place at a Walmart store in Marrero.

Deputies were called to the store on Lapalco Boulevard about 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, in response to a fire in some of the shelves inside the store. The fire was extinguished by store’s sprinkler system.

Surveillance footage shows a man standing in the sporting goods section, just before the fire appeared. The man left the store on a dark-colored bicycle.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504)-822-1111.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.