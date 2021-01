200 block of E. Livingston Place

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in several attempted residential burglaries in Metairie.

The suspect was caught on camera attempting to open doors in the 200 block of E. Livingston Place around 1:00 am on January 27, 2021.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to call our Burglary Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.