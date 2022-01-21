JPSO searches for dog after owner killed in Metairie double homicide

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the dog belonging to a man who was shot earlier this week, along with a suspect vehicle connected to the investigation.

Police say the incident occurred at a home in the 600 block of Rosa Drive in Metairie on Monday, January 17. Around 9:30, officers arrived, finding two men dead inside the house. JPSO says both victims appeared to have been shot.

The case was then ruled a double homicide. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Police announced on Friday that they were looking for the dog, who they say was with its owner at the time of the shooting. It is suspected that the dog was stolen from the residence following the murders.

The dog (pictured) appears to be a dark brown Pit Bull or breed mix, with fur on its neck and chest areas. The name and sex of the animal are unknown.

Additionally, deputies are searching for a vehicle believed to belong to the unknown suspect in the investigation. The car is a dark blue, four-door sedan with chrome accessories. The make and model are also unknown.

Anyone with information on the animal, vehicle, or any details relating to the double homicide investigation is urged to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300, or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.