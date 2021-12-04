JPSO reports inmate death at JPCC

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the death of an inmate incarcerated at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

The death occurred on Saturday night, when around 7:20 p.m., the inmate was found unresponsive inside a cell in the jail’s infirmary.

According to a JPSO report received by WGNO, the inmate was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said investigators do not suspect foul play at this time.

An autopsy will be conducted within the next few days.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.