JPSO reports homicide in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Metairie.

At about 12:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a business in the 3100 block of Houma Blvd. in reference to a suspicious vehicle. In the back parking lot of the location, deputies discovered a

male victim inside a vehicle who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no motive or suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JPSO’s Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.