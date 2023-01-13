Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish deputies have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after what started as an attempted traffic stop led to a multi-parish chase across the West Bank.

On Friday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 24-year-old Dejuan Brooks for charges related to the pursuit.

The chase happened on Thursday afternoon when JPSO deputies located a stolen vehicle near Manhattan and Lapalco boulevards. When they tried to stop the car, detectives say the driver led deputies on a pursuit that led into Plaquemines Parish, then ended back in Jefferson Parish on Terry Parkway when the car crashed into another vehicle.

We’re told the two suspects in the vehicle ran away on foot after the crash.

One suspect, later revealed to be Brooks, reportedly ran into a nearby neighborhood and hid in a trashcan. He was later located using a JPSO K-9 officer and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Aggravated flight from an officer

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

Illegal possession of stolen property

Obstruction of justice

Felon in possession of a firearm.

As for the other suspect, detectives say he carjacked a passing vehicle in the 400 block of Terry Parkway and got away. Although the stolen vehicle was later recovered in Algiers, the suspect remains on the loose.

We’re told deputies have not been able to identify the other suspect and are asking for the public’s help in the investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the JPSO’s Robbery Section at 504-364-5300.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward. Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.