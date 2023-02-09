Press conference to start shortly. See scene video above.

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Multiple people were shot on the West Bank Thursday morning, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 9 a.m., the JSPO reported deputies were staged at the 1100 block of Curtis Street in Harvey. We’re told at least one person is dead.

No other details were disclosed in the early reports of the shooting. We’re told more information will be released at a press conference shortly.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.