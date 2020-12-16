JPSO needs help finding purse snatcher

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an attempted purse snatching.

On December 4, 2020, the suspect attempted to steal a purse from a business patron in the 4200 block of Veterans Memorial Blvd. The victim resisted the suspect’s attempt, and he fled on foot.

According to JPSO, the suspect is a black male, about 5’ 8” tall and about 175 pounds. He has at least one upper gold tooth, and tattoos on the top of both hands. He also has a goatee and a graying light beard.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to call the JPSO Robbery Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.