JPSO: Multiple gunshot wounds prove fatal for man in Terrytown

METAIRIE, La. — Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning in Terrytown.

At 10:00 am, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Heritage Avenue. They located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JPSO’s Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.