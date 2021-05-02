JPSO: Man succumbs to multiple gunshot wounds suffered in Terrytown

TERRYTOWN, La. — Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred this evening in Terrytown.

At around 5:45 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of gunshots in the 2900 block of South Monterey Ct. While checking the area, the deputies located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in front of a residence.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.