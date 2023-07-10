AVONDALE, La. (WGNO) — A shooting in Jefferson Parish on Sunday, July, 10, left a man dead, according to the Jefferson Paris Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies report that around 8:45 p.m., they responded to a call of a man shot in the 400 block of Federal Dr. in Avondale. Upon arrival, the man was found on the ground outside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

JPSO deputies say the victim’s identity will be released after his family is notified and asks that anyone with information on the shooting call the Homicide Section at (504)364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories