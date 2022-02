METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a homicide around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 6200 block of Riverside Drive.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.