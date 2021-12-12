JPSO: Man killed in Marrero shooting Saturday

MARRERO, La. (WGNO)— According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fatal shooting happened Saturday evening in Marrero.

Around 7 p.m., JPSO was dispatched to a shooting in the 4100 block of Ames Blvd.

When officers arrived at the location, they located a man in a parking lot outside of a business.

The man had multiple gunshot wounds according to officers.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene according to JPSO.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.