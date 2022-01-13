JPSO: Man killed in Harvey shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday night, The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a deadly shooting in Harvey.

According to JPSO, around 7:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting at a business in the 3600 block of Lapalco Blvd.

Upon their arrival, police located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.